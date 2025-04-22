LASG, Partners Train 1,200 Women On Financial Literacy In Hard-To-Reach Communities

Share

The Lagos State Government, through the Office of Sustainable Development Goals, has empowered another set of 100 women with financial literacy in the underserved area of OkoAgbon, a riverine community in the Agboiyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The training of the 100 women is an addition to the 1,100 women earlier trained on financial literacy and inclusion in 11 different hard-to-reach communities in the five divisions of Lagos State.

Speaking yesterday at the Grand Finale of Human Capital Development in Lagos State through the Women’s Financial Inclusion Initiative, held at Oko-Agbon in Agboyi-Ketu, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih, said the initiative in partnership with Africa Human Capacity Development Plus was to equip women with the knowledge needed to unlock financial freedom and secure their livelihoods so that they can build a future of dignity and independence for themselves and their families.

Finnih, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGs, Mrs Olayemi Sarunmi, was optimistic that when women are financially independent, the community flourishes, the economy grows and development becomes truly sustainable.

She commended all the partners and financial institutions, which included Opay, Cowrywise, LASHMA, LASSRA and NIMC, among others, for partnering with the Lagos State Government for the success of the programme, which has empowered 1,200 women in 12 hard-to-reach communities in Lagos State.

She said: “The Office of SDGs with the strategic support of Africa HCD Plus launched this empowerment outreach initiative tagged “Advocacy for Women’s Financial Inclusion in Hard-To-Reach Communities” with the sole aim of empowering financially marginalised women to enable them to access essential financial services and promote financial literacy.

“Today, that noble endeavour conceived barely a year ago has blossomed into a movement of measurable impact and meaningful change.

“It has touched lives, opened doors, and restored confidence in countless women who now see themselves as active participants in the economic growth of our state.”

