LASG Partners Police To Build 2,200-Unit Barracks Scheme

Lagos State Government, in partnership with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), has embarked on a transformative journey that prioritises the welfare of police officers and their families serving in the state.

This is as the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu on Thursday performed the groundbreaking of a 2200-unit housing scheme for the planned Police Barracks at Obalende, Lagos Island.

The proposed Police Housing Estate in Ijeh, Obalende, when completed, will have different categories in one, two, three and four-bedroom units with Sewage tanks, street lights, car parks and electrification plants among others.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Sanwo-olu said the project is part of the redevelopment and regeneration efforts of his administration in line with the THEMES PLUS developmental agenda.

He also assured that the project would be completed in the next two years to ensure Police officers in Lagos live in a conducive and comfortable environment to discharge their duties efficiently.

Earlier in his remarks, Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun acknowledged the dilapidated state which he says was constructed over fifty years ago.

While commending the Lagos State government for various initiatives aimed at boosting the morale of security personnel in the state, IGP Egbetokun expressed optimism that the new police housing units would motivate officers to serve Lagosians more efficiently with a promise to personally supervise the project.

In his welcome address, Special Adviser to the Governor on E-GIS, Dr Olajide Babatunde said four 4,400 police officers evacuated from the demolished barracks have been compensated and relocated pending when the completion of the project

