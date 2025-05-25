LASG Partners Navy To Clean Up Apapa

Share

In a renewed effort to improve environmental sanitation and enhance the well-being of residents, the Lagos State Government has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to operators of mechanic workshops under the Marine Beach Bridge in Apapa to vacate the area.

This directive was announced by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the Environment, Engr. Kunle Rotimi-Akodu, during a clean-up exercise conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy’s Western Naval Command.

According to a statement issued by the state’s Ministry of Information and Strategy, the operation, which commenced on Friday, is aimed at restoring order and addressing environmental infractions in Apapa and its environs.

The exercise involved the demolition of illegal shanties and the removal of accumulated waste along Mobil Road, Marine Beach Underbridge, and surrounding areas.

“The collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Navy underscores a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and the overall well-being of Apapa residents,” the statement read.

“The 48-hour ultimatum given to mechanics clearly reflects the government’s determination to enforce environmental laws and restore sanity.”

Speaking during the operation, Rotimi-Akodu described the partnership with the Navy as a “beautiful marriage” that will have lasting positive impacts.

He stressed that the initiative is part of a wider strategy to extend similar clean-up efforts across other parts of the state.

He further warned against the practice of motor boys sleeping in parks and traders selling alcohol in unauthorized locations such as roads, parks, and shanties—practices that contravene the state’s environmental sanitation laws.

“The quest to clean up Apapa and its surroundings is a collaborative effort that will improve public health and environmental standards,” he said.

Also speaking, the Flag Officer Commanding the Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Oamen, highlighted the significance of civil-military collaboration in ensuring a clean and orderly environment.

Chairman of Apapa Local Government Area, Idowu Senbanjo, commended the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Navy for the initiative, expressing hope that it will lead to lasting environmental improvements in the area.

