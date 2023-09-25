LASG: No Need For TUC/RTEAN Protest

The Lagos State Government has reacted to the planned protest and subsequent industrial action by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the continuous suspension of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) by the state government.

New Telegraph had on Saturday reported that the leadership of the TUC threatened to embark on an indefinite industrial action in Lagos State with a mass protest on Monday, September 24 if the state government does not resolve the issue.

According to the President of the union, Festus Osifo, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government had technically proscribed RTEAN in the state which led to taking over the motor parks and locking the office.

The union leader alleged that despite numerous letters to the state government, no action had been taken to resolve the concerns raised by a court decision in 2022 to overturn the state government’s suspension order which resulted in a deadly clash among its members.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, the state government urged the union to embrace dialogue, adding that “it is better and safer for our economic and social well-being”.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government has noted the plan by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to protest the September 2022, suspension of the activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Lagos Chapter, in motor parks and garages in Lagos State due to violence and internal strife.

“A 35-man Ad-hoc Caretaker Committee was constituted by the State Government to manage the State’s Parks and Garages under the control of RTEAN pending the resolution of the internal dispute and to stop immediately the violence in some parts of the State – in line with the recommendations of the Y2004 White Paper on Transport Union Matters in the State.

“Now, the TUC has scheduled a protest for September 24 to force a return of RTEAN to the parks, following a verdict of the National Industrial Court (NIC).

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has filed an appeal against this judgment and has a pending application for a stay of execution of the said judgment.

“Therefore, the protest will be in breach of the Rule of Law, which expects both parties to maintain the status quo, pending the determination of the application for a stay of execution and appeal.

“The planned protest is of no need and is meant to arm-twist and intimidate the government, considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.

“TUC/RTEAN should embrace dialogue. It is better and safer for our economic and social well-being”.