LASG, NARTO Meet On 2,000 CNG Trucks Deployment

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to overhauling the transport and logistics sector through expanded deployment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, said this in a statement yesterday in Lagos. Giwa made this know in a meeting with the National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO).

Giwa, who emphasised that deploying of CNG was to ensure road safety, added that the state was currently in discussions with the banking sector to widen financing options for transport operators.

“The governor’s sustained investment in clean mobility is transformational,” he said.

The National President of NARTO, Alhaji Usman Lawal, commended the Governor Babajide SanwoOlu-led administration for its support, citing other infrastructure projects such as the rail line and food hub initiatives. He revealed that the Presidential Initiative on CNG had already delivered 20 CNG buses to the state.