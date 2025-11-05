LASG Moves To Fix Lekki Road, Holds Stakeholders’ Meeting Today

The Lagos State Government will today, hold a stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the planned rehabilitation of the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, covering the stretch between Admiralty Junction and Jubilee Bridge, Ajah.

The meeting, convened by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Office of Infrastructure), will take place at the Lekki Conservation Toll Plaza by Chevron.

According to the ministry in a statement issued yesterday, the forum is designed to engage residents, business owners, transport operators, traditional rulers, and community leaders on the project’s scope and traffic management plans during construction.

It described the road as a key infrastructure corridor linking major residential and commercial zones, noting that its rehabilitation aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to improving mobility and delivering durable road networks across the state.

“The project underscores the administration’s resolve to enhance infrastructure and the quality of life for Lagosians,” the statement said.

Residents and stakeholders along the corridor were urged to participate actively in the meeting to ensure smooth execution and minimal disruption during the rehabilitation.

The Admiralty Junction–Jubilee Bridge section is one of Lagos’ busiest road corridors, and its repair is expected to ease gridlock and boost economic activities in the area.