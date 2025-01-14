LASG Moves To Check Outbreak Of Wild Polio Virus

Share

Supervising Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Abimbola Bowale, yesterday warned that unless a proactive measure was undertaken by the Federal Government, the entire country could be reinfected with the wild polio virus, particularly considering a recent outbreak of wild polio-virus type 1 in some African countries like Malawi and Mozambique.

Speaking at a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, she said: “Therefore, every state must maintain its zero WPV status and halt the transmission of circulating variant polio-virus type 2 (cVPV2) by conducting high-quality campaigns and improving routine immunization coverage to ensure high population immunity as a deterrent against any reinfection of the wild polio-virus.”

Bowale said the Outbreak Response (OBR) will be held between Saturday 18th to Tuesday 22nd January 2025.

On the backdrop of this, the Lagos State Government is set to begin its Polio Outbreak Response in all 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas to maintain the country’s polio-free status.

