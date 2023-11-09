LASG Lists Steps Taken To Attract More Investment

…Commissioner says state ready for investment in all sectors

The Lagos State government is doing everything possible to create a conducive environment to keep attracting investors to the state.

According to the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, some of the actions being taken by the state include, ensuring access to land and interface with financial institutions, which he says have been streamlined and made easy for investors.

The Commissioner also disclosed that a contractor has been selected for the construction of the Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge. He made these known through a statement released by the state government on its X handle.

The 4th Mainland Bridge project, which will take huge traffic off the first, second, and third mainland bridges and reduce travel time for motorists, will engage an estimated 5000 skilled and unskilled hands, thereby reducing the number of unemployed in the state.

As contained in the statement, through the project construction, young engineers and students will be trained on how such infrastructure is built, while properties along the project corridor are expected to appreciate geometrically.

He also cleared the air on the cost implication of the Blue Rail Line, saying there was no basis for comparison between the 4th Mainland bridge and the one built in Djibouti, Ethiopia, as being done by those he described as “uninformed people” He declared the peddling of such rumours as preposterous.

Buttressing his point, the Commissioner opined that there was no basis for comparison between them. The Blue Rail Line is the only rail line in Africa that was built across a water body, adding that a lot of piling work, which was the case in Djibouti, had to be done because it is not an elevated platform like the Blue Rail.

“So, the cost, the equipment, and expertise deployed must be different”, the statement quoted him as saying.

He advised members of the Lagos policy to always seek clarifications before going to the public with false allegations.

He also declared that with t&e commissioning of the Yaba and Oyingno overpass bridge signifies the success of the second intracity rail project, adding that the rail is expected to be ready for a test run in December 2023.

“It is bigger than the Blue Line and capable of moving over one million people per day. The travel time from Oyingbo to Alagbado which takes an average of three to four hours today will be reduced to a maximum of 35 minutes”.

He added that the Sanwo-Oly government is committed to executing projects with direct bearing on the welfare of the people and is committed to their success.

Adding that the state is ready for all investments. all over the world, listed the state’s achievements, which cut across, sports and youth development, culture, tourism and entertainment, science and technology, telecommunication and education as well as ease of doing business.

“Lagos is ready for any kind of investment. It is an investment haven with a population of about 25 million and growing 10 times the pace of New York and Los Angeles. It has N21 Trillion GDP as of 2021, it has over 15% of Nigeria’s GDP and 16.5% of Nigeria’s non-oil GDP. So it has a huge opportunity for investors to tap into”, he stated