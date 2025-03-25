LASG, LIFC Sign MoU With City Of UK, FCDO For Lagos Int’l Finance Centre

Share

The Lagos State Gover nment, in partnership with EnterpriseNGR under the platform of the Lagos International Financial Council (LIFC), yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of UK and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for the development of an International Financial Centre in Lagos to drive economic growth.

The signing of the MoU by the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Yomi Oluyomi; CEO EnterpriseNGR, Mrs. Obi Ibekwe; Head, Eurasia, Middle East and Africa of The City UK, Chika Mourah; and Director, International Development of The City UK, Anna Rogers, was witnessed by Lagos State Governor and Chairman of LIFC, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Co-Chairman LIFC and Chairman, Access Holdings, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Charge d’Affaires, British Deputy High Commission Lagos, Mr Simon Field; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin and Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, among others.

Speaking during the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said his administration was truly committed to achieving the Lagos International Financial Centre and therefore seeks everybody’s support to make the vision a reality.

He said: “The signing of the MoU signposts the beginning of another level of engagement in establishing Lagos International Financial Centre and making Lagos the first in sub-Saharan Africa that will get an international financial centre.

“It is not just about us; it is about the conversation of putting our country and both local and international investors on a platform that would make businesses work better and create an ambiance of a more predictable and reliable financial centre in this part of the world.

