LASG Kicks Off Outbreak Response Campaign In Agege

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), has officially launched its Outbreak Response (OBR) Campaign across the state to strengthen immunisation coverage and prevent the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases.

The campaign, which commenced in Agege Local Government Area, is part of the state’s proactive efforts to sustain high population immunity and prevent disease resurgence. It focuses on reaching every eligible child under five years of age with life-saving vaccines while also enhancing surveillance and community awareness.

Leading the exercise, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, conducted supportive supervision at selected health facilities in Agege to ensure smooth implementation of the OBR activities.

Dr. Mustafa was accompanied by the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Hon. Abdulganiyu Obasa, and other senior officials from the Board and the council.

“The Lagos State Government remains deeply committed to protecting the health of its citizens through continuous vaccination and rapid outbreak response,” said Dr. Mustafa. “Our supervisory visits are designed to ensure strict compliance with operational standards, verify vaccine availability, and assess the quality of service delivery across all facilities.”

He commended the dedication of frontline health workers and urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their children are vaccinated.

“We can only achieve success when every eligible child is reached. Immunisation is safe, free, and remains the most effective protection against preventable diseases,” he added.

In his remarks, Obasa reaffirmed the council’s commitment to supporting all state-led health initiatives, noting that community participation is key to the campaign’s success.

“We are working hand-in-hand with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board to ensure that every household in Agege benefits from this vital intervention,” Obasa stated.

The LSPHCB reiterated that the OBR campaign will continue across all local government areas, with ongoing compliance monitoring by the Permanent Secretary and designated supervisory teams to ensure all targets are achieved.