New Telegraph

July 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Bustling Lagos
  3. LASG Joins African…

LASG Joins African Cultural Festival To Boost Tourism, Diasporan Ties

The Lagos State Government has announced a strategic partnership with African Cultural Festival ahead of its 2025 edition.

The international cultural exchange themed, “Africa to the World: Culture, Creativity, and Collaboration,” will begin with countdown activities across Lagos in July, and lead up to a major festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on September 19 and 20.

Speaking on the initiative, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, said the collaboration is necessary to keep reinforcing Lagos’ global cultural presence while deepening diaspora engagement and economic impact.

He said: “Our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sees the festival as aligned with our administration’s THEMES+ agenda, particularly around economic diversification and cultural diplomacy, which is why he approved our participation.

“While it may appear to be a festival of colours, we see beyond that. We see the opportunities it presents to tell our stories and secure a seat among global cultural hubs. “I can assure you that this platform is a catalyst for lasting socio-economic transformation.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Eko: Strategic Market For Global Brands, Says Sanwo-Olu
Read Next

Govt Begins Full Enforcement Of Single Use Plastic Ban