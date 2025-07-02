LASG Joins African Cultural Festival To Boost Tourism, Diasporan Ties

The Lagos State Government has announced a strategic partnership with African Cultural Festival ahead of its 2025 edition.

The international cultural exchange themed, “Africa to the World: Culture, Creativity, and Collaboration,” will begin with countdown activities across Lagos in July, and lead up to a major festival in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on September 19 and 20.

Speaking on the initiative, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, said the collaboration is necessary to keep reinforcing Lagos’ global cultural presence while deepening diaspora engagement and economic impact.

He said: “Our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sees the festival as aligned with our administration’s THEMES+ agenda, particularly around economic diversification and cultural diplomacy, which is why he approved our participation.

“While it may appear to be a festival of colours, we see beyond that. We see the opportunities it presents to tell our stories and secure a seat among global cultural hubs. “I can assure you that this platform is a catalyst for lasting socio-economic transformation.”