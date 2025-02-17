LASG Issues Quit Notice To Traders Under Ebute Ero, Idumota Bridge

Share

The Lagos State Government has issued a warning to illegal traders and occupants under the Idumota, Ebute Ero Police overhead bridge, and environs in Lagos Island. Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the traders a 48-hour quit notice to vacate the area due to environmental degradation and violations of environmental laws.

Wahab emphasized the need for residents and traders to prioritize environmental cleanliness to prevent the spread of diseases.

He warned that failure to comply would attract severe consequences, adding that the government is determined to reestablish drainage alignments to avoid flooding.

Meanwhile, the state government also ordered the immediate unsealing of the Oke Arin/Gorodom Market, following a mutual agreement reached. The market was shut down over environmental degradation and encroachment on drainage alignments.

