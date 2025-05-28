LASG Integrates NIN Into Social Register For Federal Cash Transfer

Share

The Lagos State Government has commenced the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) into the Lagos State Single Social Register (LASSR) to facilitate the Federal Government’s cash transfer programme to its vulnerable citizens.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Ope George, disclosed this yesterday, explaining that the state government has successfully linked the NINs of 130,000 heads of households out of 688,759 on its social register.

This exercise, which started on April 9, 2025, aims to update the National Register with NINs and geo-locations. According to the Commissioner, Ikorodu leads with 16,418 linked NINs, followed by Alimosho with 14,964, and Mushin with 10,712.

The state government has 688,759 heads of households and 2,681,507 individual members on its register, which helps target vulnerable individuals for intervention.

The integration of NINs into the social register is aimed at enhancing accuracy, eliminating duplication of names, and ensuring that the intervention gets to the right people.

The exercise is part of the Federal Government’s social intervention program, which includes a N75,000 cash transfer to each household.

“This initiative is not just an update to the Register, it is a transformative step in our collective mission to ensure that no resident of Lagos is left behind in the delivery of Social Protection Measures and social intervention programs.”

Mr. Ope George, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning. The Lagos State Government’s effort to integrate NINs into the social register is a significant step towards ensuring that the Federal Government’s cash transfer program reaches the intended beneficiaries. The exercise is expected to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of the program.

