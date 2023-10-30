LASG inaugurates Eko farmers cooperative, 3 agro-processing centres in korodu, Agege

The Lagos State Government has officially inaugurated Eko Farmers APPEALS Cooperative Multipurpose Society and three Agro-Processing centres facilitated by the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) Project to boost farmers’ productivity and ensure food security in the State.

The Eko Farmers APPEALS Cooperative Multipurpose Society and Frozen Catfish Cottage Industry in Agege where APPEALS Project supported Lagos State Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria with Blast freezers, Deep freezers and generator sets to encourage value addition through production of frozen catfish were commissioned by Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, who reiterated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to food security in Lagos State, also inaugurated a Cottage Broiler Processing Centre at Itamaga and an Egg Aggregation Centre at Erikorodo, both in Ikorodu Speaking during the inauguration of the four projects, Olusanya, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae and Lagos State Coordinator of the APPEALS Project, Mrs. Oluranti Sagoe-Oviebo, sought partnership and support between the government and farmers, especially the poultry farmers for wholesale processed chicken products and to completely bring to an end the importation of chickens and other foods.