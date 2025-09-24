LASG Honours Exceptional Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff

The Lagos State Government has honoured outstanding teaching and nonteaching staff in the Education District III with merit awards and cash gifts. The Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District III, Dr Olufunke Oyetola, congratulated the recipients at the 21st Annual Merit Award Ceremony organised by the Lagos State Education District III in Lagos yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award ceremony had the theme, “Driving Excellence in Education for National Development.” NAN reports further that Education District III is made up of Lagos Island, IbejuLekki, Epe and Eti-Osa.

The awards given, which include various cash gifts and items, were for the junior and senior secondary schools categories. Oyetola said the awards presented were for the Best School, Best Teacher, Best Principal, Best HoD, Best Vice-Principal, Best School Support Staff, Best District Staff in the Junior and Senior Schools Categories.

She said the first, second and third positions for best schools in the Junior Category were for the Lagos State Junior Model College, Badore; Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School and Iwerekun Community Junior Secondary School, Lakowe respectively.

While the first, second and third positions for best schools in Senior Category are the Government Senior College, Epe; Community Senior High School, Lakowe and Epe Senior Grammar School, Epe. “In the Best Teacher (Junior Category) the first, second and third positions are Mr Samuel Agboola of Girls’ Junior Academy, Lagos Island; Mrs Oluwakemi Ogundipe of Okesuna Juinor High School, Lagos Island and Mrs Temitope Gbodi of Epe Junior Grammar School, Epe.

“While in the Senior Category, the overall best teacher is Olamide Olaniyi of Magbon Alade Senior Grammar School; the second position is Olusegun Olusola of Lagos State Senior Model College, Agbowa and third, Abiodun Tijani of Lafiaji Senior High School,” she said. The tutor-general said the awards were for teaching and non-teaching staff that had made significant contributions to the teaching profession in the state.

Oyetola said the honour bestowed on them was in line with Gov. Babajide SanwoOlu “THEMES+ Agenda” for the huge investment in the Education Sector of the state. She noted that the event highlighted the remarkable talents, dedication and hard work of individuals who have gone above and beyond in their respective areas.