LASG Graduates Another Set Of Youths In Filmmaking 

As part of the effort towards developing the next generation of filmmakers and providing opportunities for young people in the creative industry, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, in collaboration with the Gidi Creative Centre has graduated another set of 200 youths in filmmaking.

The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, while speaking at the graduation ceremony held on Wednesday at the Unilag Auditorium, Akoka, disclosed that the State Government’s partnership with Ogidi Studios is essential in creating innovative, culturally relevant, and globally competitive films market.

According to her, “This initiative is needed to use the Creative Sector to expand the very concept of tourism as a whole, thereby driving a shift from conventional models of heritage-based cultural tourism to new models of creative tourism centred on contemporary creativity, innovation and fresh content.

“Today, we gather here to commemorate a journey marked by relentless dedication, unwavering passion, and unparalleled creativity. It is with great pleasure and a deep sense of responsibility that we celebrate the remarkable accomplishments and artistic triumphs of this set of our graduating students at the Gidi Creative Centre”, Benson-Awoyinka said.

The Honorable Commissioner confirmed that the Academy provides a conducive learning environment with top-notch facilities including practical studio workshop spaces and post-production amenities fitted with the latest technology to ensure students have a learning experience that will advance their skills.

She also encouraged the happy and excited graduates to keep up a high spirit going strong as they move forward. Furthermore, she said that their art can guide others through tough times and show them how powerful creativity can be.

In her remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Oloruntoyin Atekoja, expressed her appreciation to Ogidi Studio for making good use of the funds from the State Government, assuring the organisation of a continued partnership.

The Founder of Gidi Creative Centre, Mr Idris Olorunnimbe, extended his profound gratitude to the Lagos State Government for her unwavering support, adding that the commitment of the state government has been instrumental in his organisation’s mission to nurture the next generation of creative leaders.

He admonished the graduates to embrace this unique period of their lives with open minds and be creative and bold to explore uncharted territories.

“You should always be willing to learn from experiences that shape you. Remember, the Artistic journey is as much about growth and discovery as it is about the final masterpiece”, Olorunmbe stated.

Also, present at the graduation ceremony is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe; the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Mrs. Bukola Agbaminoja; the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola and a host of other dignitaries.