LASG Gives Iyabo Ojo 7-Day Ultimatum To Pay N18m Tax Or Risk Jail

Lagos State Government on Monday issued a 7-day ultimatum to Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo to pay the sum of N18 million as personal income tax or risk jail.

The directive was contained in a letter sent to the famous actress by the State Government.

New Telegraph reports that the actress was accused of owing N7,376,000.00 tax for the year 2022 and N11,264,092 in back taxes for the 2021 tax year.

Reacting to the development, the 45-year-old mother of two criticised the method used to determine her tax debt, describing it as an exorbitant tax bill she received.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to share a picture of the bill with a caption that reads, “@jidesanwoolu @lagosstategovt, please, how do you people come up with these outrageous personal income taxes you send on a daily basis?

“After paying for different types of taxes for one’s businesses, house & all…. you still come up with all this huge amount and give me 7 days to pay up, lol.

“Last time, you people asked me to come to your office, I came, and you asked me to explain and declare what I earn, which I did with my tax consultant, but no you did not respond to my letter, because you want me to pay you an outrageous amount that I do not have, make I go thief ni? I ask again, ‘How do you people come up with such outrageous bills?”

“What have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING. Since you guys insist, You can gladly come and close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kill me for all I care, we all will die one day.”