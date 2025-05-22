LASG Engages Stakeholders On Alaba Transnational Market Reconstruction

Share

As part of its commitment to sustainable urban renewal, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday engaged stakeholders of the Alaba Transnational Market, including original shop owners affected by the ongoing reconstruction, assuring them they would have the first right to reclaim their shops once the blocks are completed.

The meeting took place at the palace of the Oniba Ekun, His Royal Majesty Oba Sulaimon Adeshina Raji-Ashade I, the Oniba Ekun of Iba Land, Iba LCDA, underscoring the importance of citizen engagement in realizing the Greater Lagos ambition.

Represented by the Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the governor’s administration reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable urban regeneration and assured that those affected would benefit from the right of first refusal.

Dr. Babatunde explained that the reconstruction of the Okoko-Iba Transnational Market is planned in six phases, with construction of the first phase already underway and expected to be completed by year-end. This initial phase consists of 10 blocks, each containing 60 shops.

Emphasizing the value of community involvement, Dr. Babatunde said, “Community development requires community engagement. The government wants to build with the people, not for the people.”

He added that the reconstruction would improve the lives of traders and residents by providing a safer and more secure environment for commerce. The State Government is working closely with the host community, led by the Oniba Ekun, to ensure the project’s successful completion.

“We have been collaborating with the community. In the past, the State Government helped remove critically distressed and poorly planned buildings. The government is now rebuilding the Alaba/Iba Transnational Market with the original inhabitants, particularly members of the Hausa community,” he said.

In his remarks, Oba Adeshina praised the state government for its transformative renewal efforts across Lagos, especially in Iba Land. He expressed optimism about the ongoing reconstruction of the historic market and assured full community cooperation and ownership to ensure the project’s success.

The stakeholders’ meeting was held at the Oniba Palace in Iba Town and attended by key state officials, including the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr. Robert Bibire; Chairman of the House Permanent Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, Hon. Ogunkelu Sylvester; Iba Local Government Chairman, Hon. Yisa Abiola Jubril; members of the Okoko community; and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Arch. Gbolahan Oki, among others.

