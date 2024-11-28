LASG Educates Badagry Women In Financial Literacy

Share

…Reiterates commitment to women’s empowerment

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring financial literacy, women’s inclusion, and empowerment in rural communities, especially in hard-to-reach communities.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, reiterated the State Government’s commitment during a programme on “Promoting Human Capital Development through Advocacy for women’s financial inclusion in hard-to-reach communities” held at Araromi-Ale, a rural community in the Badagry area of Lagos.

As stated in a statement from the office of Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, the programme organised by the Office of SDGs in collaboration with OPay Business (Opay), Cowrywise, Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA) and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), is a project aimed at equipping women in underserved areas across 12 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State with essential financial literacy, entrepreneurship training and access to vital financial services.

Speaking during the event, which was attended by over 100 women, Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, said it was important to educate women on financial literacy to empower them.

Finnih-Awokoya, who was represented by the Technical Assistant at the Lagos State Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mrs Aasiah Solanke, said it is also very important to reach out to women who are yet to be captured digitally in the Lagos State database.

She said, “We are here as part of the human capital project to promote financial literacy and inclusiveness for women in hard-to-reach communities. Basically, what we do is ensure that these women have access to a lot of digital and financial inclusion services.

“We partner with a lot of people and organisations in Lagos that we feel could add to the human capital development of women. The partners taught the women how to save and invest their money so that they could be financially literate and bring about positive change in society. The training will empower them economically in such a way that they can do more things for themselves.

“We still have women in the Year 2024 keeping money under their beds, inside their underwear, and under a container in their kitchen. All these are not sustainable because people need to have digital inclusion access. So, we decided to bring knowledge about digital and financial inclusion to them. We appreciate the traditional leader of Araromi-Ale for embracing us with open hands.”

Speaking when the SDGs team visited him in his palace, the Baale of Araromi-Ale, Chief Temitope Adele Agemo, commended the Lagos State government for the initiative.

He said, “We thank the Lagos State Government for this initiative. This will help educate our women about financial literacy. This program will help get them enlightened. We want more of this programme to help members of our community on how to safe-keep their money and manage their funds,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke during the exercise expressed their appreciation to the Lagos State Government for coming to their community to educate women on financial inclusion.

Mrs. Ihioma Uchanna said, “I am very happy for today’s event. It is a sort of empowerment and encouragement for the women in the community. The training made us know that even in this present situation in the country, we can still survive as long as we use the techniques we were taught.

“I appreciate the Lagos State Government for what they are doing, and I want them to continue to do more empowerment for women from time to time.”

Mrs. Tolani Fashola said, “I am happy for today’s empowerment because we have never enjoyed such a programme in our community. This is the first time we have experienced this type of program, and we are very happy to get such an opportunity from the government.

“We thank the Lagos State Government. We want to implore them to empower more women so that we will have the power to stand as a woman in society.”

Mrs. Hephzibah Linus, a widow, said, “It is good for the government to empower the masses, the poor. I feel relieved by the gesture from the government. I want them to continue what they have started. They should focus more on the less privileged

