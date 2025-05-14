LASG Delivers 10,000 Housing Units In 6 Years

Share

The Lagos State Government has made significant strides in bridging the housing gap in the state, delivering about 10000 housing units in six years.

Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, disclosed this during the 2025 ministerial Press briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa Ikeja.

Giving a breakdown of the state’s housing stock, Akinderu-Fatai said 3,394 units were provided through direct to investment while 5,076 units were funded via public-private partnerships, with another 2224 at the planning stage, are were expected to be delivered before the end of the year.

He also explained that the government has adopted a multi-faceted strategy to boost affordable housing in the state.

This, he explained, includes direct budgetary funding, public private partnership, streaming of approval processes and tax incentive among others.

Speaking further, AkinderuFatai added that the Lagos State Mortgage Board had helped over 20,000 residents access homes under its Rent-To-Own scheme, while 212 beneficiaries recently completed their mortgage terms.

