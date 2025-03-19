LASG, Dangote Foundation Distribute Rice To Residents

Share

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with the Aliko Dangote Foundation, will distribute 80,000 bags of 10kg rice to vulnerable residents across the state.

During the launch of the National Food Intervention Programme at Lagos House, Ikeja, yesterday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the initiative aimed to alleviate hunger.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, urged stakeholders to support the Dangote Foundation’s efforts to reduce hunger and enhance food security in the state.

He said: “We commend the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s efforts and encourage others to contribute. Everyone must play a role in improving our country.

“We urge more individuals and organisations to embrace charity. The more you give, the more you receive.” He said distribution would be facilitated by the chairmen of Council Development Areas (CDAs), ensuring the rice reaches those most in need.

“This method utilises the existing networks of CDAs and Community Development Committees (CDCs), which link government to grassroots communities,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu explained that this partnership helps the government reach vulnerable residents efficiently, through community structures that understand local needs.

Mariya Aliko Dangote, Trustee and Chief Executive Officer of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, affirmed the foundation’s dedication to ending hunger nationwide.

She said the foundation would distribute 10kg bags of rice across all 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

