LASG Cracks Down On Environmental Offences

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on environmental infractions, warning that residents and businesses who flout sanitation laws will face severe consequences.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, gave the warning during a media briefing on Tuesday, stating that offences such as illegal dumping, open defecation, street trading, and other unsanitary practices will attract penalties including fines of up to ₦250,000 and imprisonment for up to three months, in accordance with the Lagos State Sanitation and Environmental Laws.

“Anyone caught dumping refuse illegally or littering the environment will be prosecuted. Serial offenders will face even harsher penalties,” Wahab said.

He identified indiscriminate waste disposal in drains, road medians, and setbacks as major contributors to flooding and health hazards in the state.

He also decried the rise in open defecation on pedestrian bridges by squatters, warning that such acts now attract arrest and prosecution.

Wahab stressed that the dumping of construction materials on roads or in drainage channels would result in the sealing of affected sites and prosecution of developers.

He also reiterated that the ban on street trading remains fully in effect, warning that trading on roads, medians, and pedestrian walkways is strictly prohibited.

So far, over 3,000 environmental offenders have been arrested and prosecuted, according to the commissioner.

He added that surveillance by officials from the Ministry of Environment, Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) is ongoing across the state.

Residents and businesses were urged to patronize only government-assigned PSP waste operators, pay their waste bills promptly, and report lapses through LAWMA hotlines (080000LAWMA / 07080601020).

He also reminded Lagosians that cart pushers remain banned due to their role in illegal waste dumping.

“There is no going back on the July 1 deadline for enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics, following an 18-month moratorium. This ban builds on the earlier prohibition of styrofoam food packs,” Wahab said.

He assured that public sensitization will continue to ensure that producers, distributors, and consumers are well informed about the regulation.

As the Eid-el-Kabir celebration approaches, the commissioner appealed to residents to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness across the city.

“We generate a lot of waste during Sallah. Let’s take responsibility and protect our environment,” he urged.

In attendance at the briefing were Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Special Adviser on Environment; Gaji Omobolaji, Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services; Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services; Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Managing Director, LAWMA; Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, General Manager, LASPARK; and Engr. Adefemi Afolabi, General Manager, LASWAMO.

