LASG Confirms Mass Deaths Of Fishes As Epe Farmers Lament

The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Office of Mineral Resources has confirmed the massive death of fishes in Epe as fish farmers lamented the loss of revenue.

Hundreds of Tilapia fishes were reported to have perished in a viral video on the internet due to dredging activities close to fish farms.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Mineral Resources, Engr. Abiola Olowu revealed on Thursday that the Solid Mineral team of the Office of Mineral Resources, led by Geologist Emilio Cardoso, Director, Solid Mineral Department, has been at the site to ascertain the veracity of these claims.

Cardoso said, “it is quite unfortunate that the reported incident of death of the fishes is true even though we are very careful not to jump to quick conclusions over the cause of the death of the fishes without conducting proper investigation and laboratory testing”.

Cardozo reiterated that “as a way to calm the intense atmosphere, the Ministry has issued a Stop-Work order to the Dredging company pending her findings from the investigations and rigorous testings to be carried out, both parties have been asked to remain calm whilst proper investigation is carried out to ascertain the real cause of the death.

He implies that “‘We are not going to be biased in our findings as we are empowered to ensure all Lagosians and their businesses are protected under the confines of the law. Test samples of water, fishes, and other necessary materials have been collected for testing, and we shall do all within our ambit to find out the real cause of the death of the fishes. ”

Emilio explained that other relevant federal & state govt. agencies have been communicated for necessary actions. The outcome of the result shall be made public and necessary action taken if the alleged operation causes the death of the fishes. We also acknowledge that there is an issue of water hyacinth that covers the place where the fishing operations take place.

The director stated further that “No party is being indicted at this early stage of investigations, but we assure the public that the right thing will be done and the interests of both parties well protected. No individual will intentionally want to destroy another person’s business as a result of land operations. Hence, there may be a lot of unforeseen causes, which shall be unravelled by our findings.

“The Sanwo-olu-Olu-led-administration is on top of this case, and the public is assured that this will be followed to the latter to forestall any future occurrences