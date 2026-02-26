LASG Completes Section Of Lekki-Ajah Road Ahead Of Schedule

The Lagos State Government has completed the rehabilitation of a critical section of the Lekki–Ajah Expressway ahead of schedule, reinforcing its commitment to delivering infrastructure projects within record time.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Mr Olufemi Daramola, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation. The 9-kilometre stretch from Chevron to Admiralty Way, Lekki, (Lagosbound) was completed in 27 days against the projected 41-day timeline.

Daramola during the assessment of the project alongside the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and others, said with the successful completion of the Lagosbound section, preparations were underway to commence rehabilitation works on the Epebound carriageway.

He said: “Recall that the state government had earlier announced plans to rehabilitate the corridor from the Lekki–Ajah Bridge to the Admiralty Way intersection, covering a total of 28 kilometres on both the Lagos-bound and Epebound carriageways.

“Government is determined to deliver the project promptly due to the strategic importance of the corridor and the need to complete major construction activities ahead of the rainy season, which can disrupt ongoing works.” Daramola emphasised that the rehabilitation was executed in line with international best practices, assuring that the quality of work meets required standards.