LASG Commends JOHESU For Suspending Strike, Reaffirms Commitment To Dialogue

The Lagos State Government has commended the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) for suspending its recent industrial action, describing the move as a demonstration of goodwill and shared responsibility toward protecting public healthcare services in the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement by Mr Bamidele Balogun, Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Establishments and Training. The government stated that the decision by JOHESU followed constructive engagements between representatives of the state and the union’s leadership.

The statement noted that the Honourable Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, expressed appreciation to the union for embracing dialogue as a pathway to resolving outstanding issues.

According to the statement, Ayantayo noted that both parties reached a consensus to sustain disc. At the same time,s while the union convenes its congress to formally communicate the resolutions reached and facilitate the restoration of full normalcy across public healthcare facilities in Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Government acknowledges and appreciates the spirit of cooperation demonstrated by JOHESU in calling off the strike. This action underscores a collective commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of residents”, the statement read.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the union’s demands, particularly regarding enhanced welfare benefits, in line with established regulations and within mutually agreed timelines. It also reiterated its resolve to promote equitable treatment, improved working conditions and sustainable welfare programmes for health sector workers.

The ministry further acknowledged the indispensable role of allied health professionals in strengthening healthcare delivery across the state, assuring that engagement with stakeholders would continue through open and transparent channels to ensure diligent implementation of all agreements reached.

It also commended the leadership of the Lagos State House of Assembly for its timely intervention and constructive role in facilitating dialogue, which significantly contributed to the amicable resolution of the impasse.

While expressing appreciation to residents for their patience and understanding during the strike period, Balogun’s statement reassured the public of the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to quality healthcare services.