LASG Clamps Down On Illegal Buildings At International Trade Fair

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government has clamped down on illegal buildings at the International Trade Fair complex in the Ojo area of the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, alongside the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Oluwole Sotire and other functionaries of the government led the enforcement team to seal up the area.

In a statement issued via its official website, the Lagos State Government lamented that the International Trade Fair was notorious for illegal constructions.

The exercise, however, led to the sealing and partial removal of block works of some unapproved buildings, of which some were commercial premises warehouses and stores including those built on drainage alignments.

The Commissioner criticized developers for their persistent refusal to budge despite years of stop-work orders and notices being served, particularly at the trade fair complex, where structures were being built without permission.

He said that even though the trade fair complex was located on federal property, developers were still required to get planning permits from the Lagos State Government because state governments were expressly given responsibility for planning in the 2003 Supreme Court ruling.

He warned that until there was complete compliance, the enforcement operation would continue in the region. Olumide asked property owners and developers within the trade fair complex to contact the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Amuwo District Office, to regularize their buildings and file applications.