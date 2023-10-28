LASG Builds More Houses For Civil Servants

The Lagos State government on Saturday said it has started taking steps towards the construction of more housing units for members of its workforce.

The State’s Head of Service (HOS), Bode Agoro hinted at the development while on an inspection visit to the state’s Staff Quarters along WEMPCO Road, in Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to him, the decision was borne out of the governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to facilitating and fostering a conducive environment befitting for staffers.

As contained in a statement issued by the state government, the HOS reminded his audience that the welfare and safety of civil servants remain a top priority of the administration.

Stating the reasons for his visit, the HOS said it was meant to provide the government with first-hand information about all the structures in the Staff Quarters.

He also informed his audience that the visit, which he said was at the instance of the governor, was part of plans by the government to build more structures “to reduce accommodation deficit among the State’s public servants.

“The government of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains committed to facilitating and fostering a conducive environment befitting of the public servants”, Agoro stressed.

Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola, and her counterpart in the Office of Works, Arc. Odusanya Adebayo; Secretary, Staff Housing Board, Mr Abdulrafiu Fashola, and Director Service Matters, Mrs Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila among others were present when the HOS visited the Quarters.