LASG boosts MESI with 1,000 startup kits

The Lagos State Government has empowered over 1,000 vulnerable and indigent residents through the Year 2024 State’s Micro Enterprise Support Initiative (MESI) programme. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State during the programme held yesterday at the Blue Roof, LTV, Agidimgbi, Ikeja, said the initiative was part of the administration’s economic development and poverty eradication strategy.

The empowerment tools which includes Milling Machines, Sewing machines, Professional Hair-dryers, Barbing clippers with Sterilizing units and Generators were presented to the beneficiaries. Others are Pop-corn machines, Sharwama Grillers and Toasting machines, Snail Pens, Industrial Cookers, Tile Laying Machines, as well as Gari Processing Equipment. The beneficiaries were all selected from skills acquisition centres across the state. According to the governor, the MESI initiative is a social inclusion policy geared toward ensuring that no one is left behind in the collective journey to the Greater Lagos dream. Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat noted that across the globe, governments, private sectors and civil societies explored better ways to achieve poverty reduction and accelerate women’s empowerment through indigenous economic development strategies.

The governor stated that empowering indigent and vulnerable residents required a multi-faceted approach, while addressing immediate needs and focusing on long-term solutions. He disclosed that the state government was earnestly developing Social Safety Nets through various programmes. “We offer direct assistance such as cash transfers, food vouchers, healthcare subsidies, access to quality education, alleviating immediate hardships and improving citizens overall well-being among others.” Sanwo-Olu, therefore, assured of his administration’s continued commitment to improved skills development and education.”