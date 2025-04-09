LASG Bemoans Indiscriminate Rent Increment, Fees

Share

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday warned middlemen in the real estate sector to desist from incessant and worrisome rent increments, as well as unnecessary fees currently being charged in defiance of the provisions of the State’s real estate law.

As disclosed in a public statement by the Ministry of Information and Strategy, consultations are ongoing with relevant stakeholders towards the smooth implementation of the policy on monthly, quarterly, and a maximum of yearly rent in the State.

The government reiterated its commitment to the full implementation of the policy.

Echoing this during an exploratory meeting with executives of the Estate, Rent, and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria (ERCAN), the Commissioner for Housing in Lagos State, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, and the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Housing expressed concerns over unwholesome practices among estate agents, which have contributed to the increasing incidence of rent default.

Referring practitioners to the provisions of the Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Law, the commissioner said: “The existing law recognizes your role and specifies a percentage of chargeable fees of no more than 10% on real estate transactions.”

Akinderu-Fatai also encouraged estate agents and similar bodies to take a strong stance against quacks who encourage property owners to increase rents arbitrarily and impose fees not recognized by the Lagos State Real Estate Transactions Law.

He further advised ERCAN members to help promote the practice of monthly, quarterly, and yearly rent among its members.

The commissioner said that the Lagos State Government is ready to partner with all stakeholders to promote the rent payment system, halt indiscriminate practices, make rent more affordable, and ensure the interests of property owners are protected while maintaining the continuity of regular rent payments by tenants.

In his remarks, the President of the Estate, Rent, and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria, Godwin Aleke, said that its members are committed to making rent affordable and will assist the Lagos State Government in promoting the monthly, quarterly, and yearly rent systems.

He pledged the association’s readiness to work in synergy with other professional bodies and stakeholders to sanitize real estate practices in Lagos State going forward.

The meeting is part of the ongoing strategic stakeholders’ engagement on rent and the indiscriminate fees charged by agents in Lagos State.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing, Abdulhafis Toriola, and directors in the ministry.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

