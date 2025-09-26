LASG Begins Demolition Of Illegal Buildings At Trade Fair Complex

The Lagos State Government yesterday began the demolition of illegal buildings at Trade Fair Complex in Ojo. According to the government, the structures were being pulled down to restore order and enforce physical planning laws.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development Oluyinka Olumide; Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on e-GIS and Urban Development; and the Office of Urban Development Permanent Secretary Gbolahan Oki supervised the operation.

Olumide explained that the buildings constituted both structural and environmental risks to the complex. He said: “The governor gave an order for us to come and ensure compliance with laid down rules. It’s a response from the state government.

“This complex is about 332 hectares, we have not seen the layout of the complex and all the buildings on it must show evidence of a planning permit. “We have decided that all construction under development must stop immediately, and within one week from now, we expect the authority to come up with their layout plan and individual permit. “If we don’t have this, we will bring down all the buildings in this complex.”

He added: “If they claim that the land belongs to the Federal Government, so long as it has been given to a third party, the developer must procure a Lagos State Government planning permit.

“Any development within any state is under the authority of the planning authority within that state.” Babatunde insisted that owners of properties in the complex must comply with state laws. He said: “We want to make it clear we have regulations that must be adhered to strictly. “

The governor’s Special Adviser on Environment and Water Resources Rotimi Akodu said Sanwo-Olu ordered the demolition. However, the Lagos International Trade Fair Management Board Executive Director Vera Ndanusa crticised the demolition, insisting the complex is under federal control.

She said: “This is a Federal Government hub, we organize trade fairs and it’s unfortunate the demolition is happening at this time. “We have been making sure the buildings comply with specifications and we have inspectors from the Federal Ministry of Works. Lagos State should have come through us before the demolition.”