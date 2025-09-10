LASG Begins 2026 Budget Consultations, Seeks Citizens’ Input

The Lagos State Government has commenced consultations on the 2026 budget with a call for residents to actively participate in shaping the state’s fiscal priorities.

Speaking at the opening session of the Budget Consultative Forum for the Ikeja Division held at the Multipurpose Hall of Radio Lagos, Agidingbi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, said the initiative was designed to give citizens a voice in the budgeting process while also providing updates on the performance of the 2025 budget.

He said: “This is the first of our visits to the divisions of the state. We are here to hear from our people what they want to see in the 2026 budget. “It also allows us to report back on what they requested in 2025 and to give a scorecard of what has been achieved.”

George disclosed that Lagos had so far achieved over 80 per cent budget performance in 2025, both in revenue generation and expenditure, adding that the state was optimistic about meeting its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target for the year.

He added: “We are building on the gains of 2025. Our IGR is growing, and as of August– September, we have hit about 80 per cent of our target. Last year, we met our IGR target, and we are confident that 2025 will follow the same path.”

The Permanent Secretary added that while Lagos continues to invest heavily in infrastructure, the state is also prioritising social protection, healthcare, education, and agriculture. He further revealed that the agribusiness initiative, Lagos Produce, would be expanded to strengthen food security.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, raised concerns over the rising rate of drug abuse among young people in Lagos.