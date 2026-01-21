LASG Awards N40m In Support Of Families Of Late LASTMA Officers

In a formal ceremony at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) headquarters in Oshodi, the Lagos State Government disbursed a total of N40 million as consolatory support to the families of twenty officers who died in the line of duty.

Each of the twenty beneficiary families received a sum of ₦2 million at the presentation, which was overseen by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa.

Addressing the gathering, Giwa clarified the purpose of the financial aid, stating, “This gesture must not be misconstrued as compensation for loss, as no monetary value can equate the sanctity and irreplaceability of human life.”

He emphasised that the support is a symbolic acknowledgement of the officers’ “exceptional gallantry, steadfast devotion to duty, uncommon courage in the face of danger, and ultimate sacrifice.

“The Lagos State Government remains resolute in its determination to perpetuate the memory of these valiant men and women.

“This intervention stands as a clear testament that their sacrifices were neither unnoticed nor unappreciated, and that their families will never be left to bear the burden of loss alone.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr Olawale Musa, praised the initiative.

“This gesture strengthens public trust in government institutions and serves as a moral lodestar for serving officers, assuring them that dedication and sacrifice will always attract honour, recognition, and compassionate remembrance,” he said.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, in a welcome address, honoured the fallen officers as “indomitable patriots whose legacy of selflessness, discipline, and service shall remain perpetually inscribed in the annals of the Authority.”

He thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for “his humane leadership and for sustaining a governance culture that accords primacy to human dignity, institutional loyalty, and social responsibility.”

Mrs Coker, the wife of the pioneer LASTMA General Manager, the late Engr. Adebayo Adegboayega Coker offered counsel to the beneficiaries.

She encouraged them to “prudently utilise the financial support towards the education, welfare, and holistic development of their children, whom she described as the enduring legacies of fallen heroes.”

In a heartfelt vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Adeyemo Silifat Eniola, wife of the late Officer Adeyemo Rotimi, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

She lauded the Governor’s empathy, reassurance, and steadfast commitment to ensuring that the memories and sacrifices of their loved ones continue to command honour, dignity, and reverence within the Lagos State public service.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the state’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce and to honouring those lost in public service.

Beneficiaries present at the ceremony included Mrs. Coker, Ola Aminat Adepeju, Arogundade Kudirat Oladunni, Adeyemo Silifat Eniola, Falana Felicia Adeola, Bakare Ajoke Fatima, Giwa Hameedat Oyindamola, Dada Adedoyin Rebecca, Akinsemoyin Toheebat Olasunbo, Sanni Esther Oyeyemi, Junaid Oyinlola Deborah, Aladaba Ibrahim Adewunmi, Alimi Mariam Morenike, Omosebi Temitope Jumoke, Alowooye Folashade Mojisola and Shittu Adijat Yetunde.