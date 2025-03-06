LASG Approves Construction Of Firstbank’s Eco-Friendly HQ

Share

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented a certificate of approval to FirstBank to commence construction of its new eco-friendly head office complex at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the presentation during his speech at the ground- breaking ceremony for the new headquarters, yesterday, commended the Chairman of the Board of Directors of First HoldCo Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola, and the management of the financial institution for conceiving the project, as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for approving it.

He said: “FirstBank, as always, has taken the lead. I want to thank the visionaries who have created a new city that will serve as Africa’s model city —one we will all be proud of. Mr. Femi Otedola well done.

Well done to your board and well done to your management. CBN Governor, thank you for the approval.

We hope you extend similar approvals to other financial institutions, as there is space for them too. I am now handing over a certificate of approval for them to commence work immediately.”

In his address at the event, which had in attendance, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, the governors of Ogun and Ondo states, Mr. Dapo Abiodun and Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, respectively, Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and a former President of the Nigerian Senate, Sen. Abubakar Saraki, two deputy governors of the CBN, among other dignitaries, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, said that the new head office complex, “is not just about a modern architectural masterpiece; it is about reimagining banking for generations yet unborn.”

According to him, the complex upon its completion, “will serve as a hub for financial innovation, digital transformation and operational excellence; ensuring that FirstBank remains ahead in an era where technology is reshaping the industry.”

He further stated: “Situated in the heart of Eko Atlantic City, the iconic FirstBank headquarters complex – a 44-storey edifice will become the tallest building in Nigeria and West Africa upon its completion.

It will be a symbol of strength, embodying the progress we have made as an institution and reflecting our ambition to set new benchmarks in service delivery, operational efficiency and customer experience.

“Beyond its significance to FirstBank and its people, this project will contribute to the broader economic landscape of Lagos, Nigeria and Africa. It will promote urban development and reinforce Lagos as a global financial hub.”

