LASG Announces 15-Month Traffic Diversion At Mile 2

The Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a 15-month traffic diversion at Mile 2.

This diversion is to facilitate the construction of a new Transport Interchange Terminal that will integrate rail, bus, water, and non-motorized transport options.

According to Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the diversion will affect Loop 1 on the Apapa-bound lane and Loop 4 on the Badagry-bound lane.

The project begins on Monday, November 11, 2024, and is expected to last until February 16, 2026.

To ease traffic disruptions, the government has mapped out alternative routes for affected motorists.

Vehicles heading to Oshodi from Apapa will have thorough access, while those heading to Badagry from Apapa will continue on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, turning onto Akinwande Road to connect with the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Motorists travelling from Badagry to Lagos will also have direct access.

Those heading to Apapa will be diverted to Durban Road through Amuwo Odofin Estate, rejoining the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

The routes are well-marked, with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers stationed along the routes to manage traffic flow.

The Lagos government is urging the public to follow the signs and cooperate with LASTMA officers to minimize delays.

