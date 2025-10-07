LASERC Issues Distribution Licences To Excel DisCo, IE Energy

The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has officially issued distribution licences to Excel Distribution Company Limited and IE Energy Lagos Limited, the entities that have now officially taken over electricity distribution operations from Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and Ikeja Electric Plc respectively.

The development marked a new milestone in the implementation of the Lagos State Electricity Policy and the expansion of a competitive electricity market in the state. These were contained in a statement obtained by New Telegraph.

The statement was signed by Executive Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), Dr. Fouad Animashaun. According to the statement, the licence presentation ceremony was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, on Thursday.

It added that it brought together amongst other stakeholders, the representatives of the new Licensees and the LASERC Commissioners, Engr. Abimbola Odubiyi (Chairman), Dr Fouad Animashaun (the Executive Commissioner/CEO), Mrs. Kofo Olokun Olawoyin (Executive Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance), Engr Oluwaseun Fadare (Executive Commissioner, Engineering and Standards) and Mr Tunde Gbajumo (the NonExecutive Commissioner).