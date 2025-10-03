LASERC Issues Distribution Licences To Excel DisCo, IE Energy Lagos Ltd

The Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) has officially issued distribution licences to Excel Distribution Company Limited and IE Energy Lagos Limited, the entities that have now officially taken over electricity distribution operations from Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and Ikeja Electric Plc, respectively.

This development marked a new milestone in the implementation of the Lagos State Electricity Policy and the expansion of a competitive electricity market in the State.

These were contained in a statement obtained by New Telegraph on Friday and signed by Executive Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC), Dr Fouad Animashaun.

According to the statement, the licence presentation ceremony was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, on Thursday.

It added that it brought together, amongst other stakeholders, the representatives of the new Licensees and the LASERC Commissioners, Engr. Abimbola Odubiyi (Chairman), Dr Fouad Animashaun (the Executive Commissioner/CEO), Mrs Kofo Olokun Olawoyin (Executive Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance), Engr. Oluwaseun Fadare (Executive Commissioner, Engineering and Standards) and Mr Tunde Gbajumo (the Non-Executive Commissioner).

According to the statement, at the event, Folake Soetan signed on behalf of IE Energy Lagos Limited, while Sheri Adegbenro signed for Excel Electricity Distribution Limited.

It said: “With the newly issued license,s the implication is that Eko Electricity Distribution Plc and Ikeja Electric have ceased to exist as distribution licensees within the Lagos Electricity Market. The legally recognised electricity distribution entities are now Excel Electricity Distribution Limited and IE Energy Lagos Limited.”

In his remarks, LASERC Chairman, Abimbola Odubiyi, noted: “This is another defining moment in Lagos’ journey towards a reliable and sustainable electricity market. The Commission will continue to uphold the principles of independence, transparency, and service to the people of Lagos.”

He further thanked critical stakeholders in Lagos for their continued support and dedication to the vision of setting up the Commission. He therefore thanked the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Chairman of the Power Committee, House of Assembly, Hon. Akanbi Oluwa and the Honourable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye.

The Chief Executive Officer of LASERC, Dr Fouad Animashaun, highlighted the significance of the event:

He said: “The issuance of these licences underscores our commitment to enabling private sector participation. By expanding competition, we are ensuring that Lagosians can look forward to better access, improved reliability, and affordable electricity supply.”

Representatives of the newly licensed companies expressed optimism about the opportunities ahead.

Mr Kola Adeshina, speaking for IE Energy, stated: “We are honoured to be part of this transformative journey. Our focus will be on deploying innovative solutions that deliver value to customers across Lagos.”

Similarly, Sheri Adegbenro, representing Excel Distribution Company, said: “This licence is both a privilege and a responsibility. Excel is committed to partnering with LASERC to strengthen power distribution in the State, ensuring that customers experience real improvements in service.”

“This achievement firmly aligns with the laudable visions of the State to regulate power fairly and ensure electricity for all,” the statement added.