LASEPA Shuts Churches, Hotels, Other Over Noise Pollution

The Lagos State Government has announced the closure of several establishments, including churches, hotels, and entertainment venues, over violations of noise pollution regulations and other environmental infractions.

The State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) made this known in a statement issued on its official X handle on Monday, Saying the infractions pose significant risks to public health and safety.

According to the statement, these businesses, including churches, hotels, lounges, and restaurants, were found to be contributing to excessive noise levels and engaging in other practices harmful to the environment, leading to swift intervention by LASEPA.

LASEPA added that the enforcement actions reflect the agency’s commitment to maintaining a healthy environment, noting that noise pollution and other environmental violations disrupt the peace and health of communities

The affected locations include Shomolu, Oniru Victoria Island, Jakande-Lekki, Badore Ajah, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Sangotedo, Lekki II, Ogombo, and Lekki Phase 1, among others.

“The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) intensified its enforcement operations by sealing off several establishments across various locations in the State.

“The action was taken in response to persistent noise pollution and other environmental infractions that posed significant risks to public health and safety.”

The establishments sealed by LASEPA include; Celestial Church, Zodiac Lounge, Pixel Park Studio, The Lord’s Chosen Church, Sneakers Suites & Bar, Wimpy Hotel, SBL Hotels, Handsworth Hotel, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, West Syde Exclusive Hotel & Suites, Kobis Restaurant.

