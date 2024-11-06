LASEPA Cracks Down On Noise Pollution In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) is taking a strong stance against noise pollution by sealing off churches, recreational centres, and other establishments across the state. This move aims to address the growing concern of noise pollution and its impact on public health.

LASEPA made this known on Wednesday through a statement on its ‘X’ handle.

“In a bid to address noise pollution and other environmental violations, LASEPA took action, closing down several establishments across different parts of the state.

“This enforcement drive, focusing on areas like Ogudu, Gbagada, Iyana Ejigbo, Isolo, Ajao Estate, Oshodi, Ilasamaja, and Okota, is part of LASEPA’s continuous efforts to uphold environmental standards and safeguard public health.

“The affected establishments include Honourable Lounge & Lodging, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Celestial Church of God, OMA Night Club and Lounge, Bridge Spot Bar.

“Others are Okiki Event Centre and Hall, Emota Paradise Hotel (Phase 2), CF Hotel & Suites, House 27 Hotel & Suites, Echo Spring Hotel, and Smile T Continental Hotel,” the statement read.

The statement added that the establishments were found guilty of breaching environmental regulations despite multiple warnings from LASEPA.

The agency’s efforts are part of its ongoing commitment to upholding environmental standards and safeguarding public health.

Recall that this is not the first time LASEPA has taken action against noise pollution. Previously, the agency sealed off multiple establishments, including a church, a printing press, and a guest house, over alleged noise pollution.

