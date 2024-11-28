Noise Pollution: LASEPA Crackdown On Churches, Hotels, Others

Share

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has said it shut several organizations, including churches, hotels, and bars, for failing to comply with the state’s environmental laws.

LASEPA made this known in a statement issued on its verified X handle on Thursday.

According to the agency, the operation covered areas such as Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo, and was part of the ongoing efforts to address noise pollution and other environmental violations across Lagos.

It added that the establishments were shut down for failing to comply with environmental standards, despite prior notices from the agency.

READ ALSO

“In a decisive move to combat noise pollution and other environmental violations, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) sealed several establishments across the state.

“The enforcement operation, which covered areas such as Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo, underscores LASEPA’s commitment to fostering a healthier and more sustainable environment for all Lagosians.

“The sealed establishments include: Daily Bakery, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Gak Universal Allied Limited, Ideal Standard, Franjane Royal Suites, Golden Haven Resort & Suites, Festival Hotel Conference Centre & SPA, FS Service Centre, Moulin Rouge Ventures at Olivia Mall.“ the statement reads

Share

Please follow and like us: