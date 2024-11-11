LASEMA Responds To 1,367 Incidents In 10 Months

Share

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has released its incident response statistics for the first 10 months of the year, revealing a total of 1,367 incidents.

This update was released through a statement by Mr Nosa Okunbor, Head of the Public Affairs Unit on Monday.

Okunbor giving a breakdown of the figure said that the agency responded to 141 incidents in January, and 156 in February.

”In March we responded to 148, while in April, it was 132, May was 147, June 126, July 123, August 121, September 126 and October 147.

“This totalled 1,367 incidents attended so far by the agency this year and a grand total of 7,809 attended to by LASEMA from June 1, 2019, till date,” he said.

He noted that the road traffic accidents category ranked highest with a record of 50 vehicular incidents.

”This was followed by 43 incidents in the truck and tanker category comprising 35 accidents and 8 broken down trucks and then 20 medical incidents in third place.

”Also we responded to 17 fire disasters which consisted of 16 fire outbreaks and 1 burnt vehicle and BRT incident among others,” he said.

“Okunbor also said that the Local Government (LG) Emergency Trends revealed that Alimosho LG ranked highest with recorded incidents in the month of October.

”Of the 20 local government areas in the state, Alimosho ranked highest with 29 out of the 147 incidents recorded during this period.

”This was followed by Oshodi-Isolo with 20 recorded incidents closely followed by Ikeja with 18 recorded incidents and Kosofe with 14 recorded incidents.”

”Eti-Osa had 12 incidents, Lagos Island recorded 10, Epe eight incidents, while Apapa and Mainland recorded six each,” he said.

He added that Agege and Surulere recorded five incidents each while Ojo and Mushin recorded three incidents each.

”Shomolu and outside Lagos boundary interventions both recorded two incidents each while Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu and Ifao-Ijaiye recorded an incident each respectively.”

”There was however no incident recorded at Ajeromi-Ifelodun and Badagry local government areas,” Okunbor further said.

These statistics highlight the importance of emergency response services in Lagos State. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death globally, with approximately 1.19 million people dying each year as a result of road traffic crashes. In Nigeria, fatal road accidents have been a significant concern, with 15,090 lives lost between 2006 and 2014.

