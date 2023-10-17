LASEMA Gives Update On BRT Buses Accident On Lagos Highway (Video)

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASEMA) has confirmed the tragic accident on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway which involved BRT buses.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday in a video shared via its official X handle said the effect of this occurrence on traffic is minimal.

The agency reported that its personnel and security agents were present at the scene to respond to the incident, and it had a minimal impact on traffic flow.

“A serious accident has occurred on the BRT corridor, just in front of Conoil at Valley Estate, inward Ile Zik on Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

“Effect of this occurrence on traffic is minimal, however, our officers, as well as all other concerned authorities, including men of the Nigerian Police Force, are on the ground doing the needful,” LASEMA wrote on its microblogging page on Tuesday morning.

