LASEMA Attended To 1,675 Incidents In 2024 – Perm Sec

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), yesterday said it responded to 1,675 incidents between January 1 and December 31, 2024.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi OkeOsanyintolu, who made this known in a statement, said 167 incidents were attended to in December 2024.

“Out of the annual total of 1,675 attended by the agency in 2024, 167 incidents were attended to in the month of December.

“This effectively brought the total figure from June 1, 2019 to December 31, 2024 to 8,117 incidents attended by the agency during the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration,” he said.

He added that out of the 167 incidents attended to in December 2024, road accident category ranked first with 58 vehicular crashes, while truck and tanker category ranked second with 43 incidents.

“This comprised of 29 truck and tanker accidents, 11 breakdowns, two fallen truck and tankers and one stuck tanker incident.”

