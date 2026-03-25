LASCOPA Secures Refund, Compensation For Consumer’s Violated Right

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has once again demonstrated its commitment to protecting consumers from unfair business practices, securing a refund and compensation for a Lagos-based businesswoman following a dispute with a cold room operator.

Mrs Esther Olasantan, a trader from Isolo in Lagos, had on January 30, 2026, purchased a carton of fish which later turned out to be spoilt. Efforts to resolve the issue directly with the cold room management proved futile, as she was denied both a refund and replacement.

Dissatisfied with the response, she escalated the matter to LASCOPA’s Ikeja office for intervention. Acting promptly, the agency, under the leadership of its General Manager, Afolabi Solebo, invited the cold room operators for a mediation session.

During the deliberations, LASCOPA emphasized consumer rights and the obligations of businesses to uphold quality and fairness in their dealings.

At the end of the mediation, the cold room management agreed to refund the sum of N180,000, representing the cost of the fish, and an additional N20,000 as compensation for the inconvenience caused.