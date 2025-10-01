LASCOPA Recovers N530m For Consumers

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) yesterday said it had facilitated recovery of N530 million and $14,901 on behalf of consumers across diverse sectors.

The agency’s General Manager, Mr Afolabi Solebo, made this known at the maiden edition of the Consumer Appreciation and Awards event for stakeholders, held at Alausa, Ikeja yesterday. Solebo also said as part of consumer complaints and redress, since the agency’s inception in March 2018, it had received 11,101 consumer complaints, of which 10,474 had been successfully resolved.

He noted that 437 complaints are currently being processed and 197 referred to relevant agencies for further action. He said: “We are dedicated to building a Lagos where every consumer can buy, trade, and consume with confidence.

“Together, let us continue to build a Lagos where consumer rights are respected, businesses thrive on integrity, and every resident enjoys the assurance of safety, fairness, and value.” The general manager also disclosed that LASCOPA had carried out over five enforcement operations to rid the markets of expired and hazardous products. Solebo emphasised the agency’s commitment to protecting consumer rights and promoting fair trade practices.