The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has once again demonstrated its commitment to protecting consumers from unfair business practices, securing a refund and compensation for a Lagos-based businesswoman following a dispute with a cold room operator.

Mrs Esther Olasantan, a trader from Isolo in Lagos, had on January 30, 2026, purchased a carton of fish which later turned out to be spoiled.

Efforts to resolve the issue directly with the cold room management proved futile, as she was denied both a refund and a replacement.

Dissatisfied with the response, she escalated the matter to LASCOPA’s Ikeja office for intervention.

Acting promptly, the agency, under the leadership of its General Manager, Afolabi Solebo, invited the cold room operators for a mediation session.

During the deliberations, LASCOPA emphasised consumer rights and the obligations of businesses to uphold quality and fairness in their dealings.

At the end of the mediation, the cold room management agreed to refund the sum of ₦180,000, representing the cost of the fish, and an additional ₦20,000 as compensation for the inconvenience caused.

The resolution highlights LASCOPA’s critical role in providing relief to consumers who suffer losses due to the actions of unscrupulous business operators.

Through its complaint resolution mechanisms, mediation processes, and enforcement of consumer protection laws, the agency continues to ensure that residents are not left helpless in the face of exploitation.

Industry observers note that LASCOPA’s interventions not only deliver justice for affected individuals but also serve as a deterrent to unethical business practices across the state.