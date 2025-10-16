LASCOPA Honours NBC With Award For Consumer Protection

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., a leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Beverage Company (CCHBC), has been recognised for its outstanding contributions to consumer protection and service excellence.

The recognition came at the 2025 Consumer Service Week Award Event, hosted by the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), recently, NBC received the Corporate Partnership Award, presented by Mrs Ashaye, Deputy Director of LASCOPA, in acknowledgement of the company’s longstanding collaboration with the agency.

Over the years, NBC has actively supported consumer awareness campaigns, stakeholder sensitization programmes, and community outreach initiatives, further strengthening consumer rights advocacy in Lagos State and across Nigeria.

Reaffirming the company’s commitment at the event, NBC highlighted its dedication to transparency, responsiveness, and responsible corporate conduct; values that have defined its operations since it began serving Nigerian consumers over seven decades ago.

Speaking on the award, Soromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at NBC, said: “Our consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

This award reflects NBC’s consumer-first philosophy, which drives us to continually improve our processes, from feedback mechanisms to robust com- plaint resolution systems. We are honoured to partner with LASCOPA in advancing consumer protection and engagement in Nigeria.”