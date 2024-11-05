LASBCA Officials, Police Assaulted Our Staff, Players, Detained 2 — Ikeja Golf Club Boss

Share

The management of Ikeja Golf Club has accused officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA) of invading their facility.

They alleged further that during the invasion, some of their staff members were arrested and detained for two days, while two ladies were also harassed and their clothes torn.

The Captain of the club, Tunde Ojo who spoke with journalists immediately after the incident said officials of the Agency invaded the club when a stray golf ball from the club hit one of their staff.

He said, “We were accused of not being responsible and caring to one of their staff who was hit by a stray golf ball from the club.

What we are trying to do is set the record straight, we are not fighting them “The incident which occurred on October 30, saw some staff of the club detained and a lady who just returned from abroad to play golf with her friends assaulted and her clothes torn to pieces.

We also reached out to the agency to release our staff, we were told it was only the general manager of the Agency’s that has the power to order their release.

“If such a thing happened, the LASBCA official know what to do, they will come to report to the club. We have insurance policy in place whenever such a thing happens.

When we went to LASBCA office we were asked to pay N10 million into the lady’s hit by the stray golf ball account.” He added that they were told that after paying N10 million, the detained staff will be released thereafter. After a while the money was reduced to N5 million.

“One of the Agency’s staff said that when the incident happened, they came to the club that nobody responded to them. We were asked to pay the money into a personal account and we told them we don’t pay such money.”

Another member of the club, Folusho Ajanaku, said they have dealt with similar incidents in the past through their insurance policy and it went well.

