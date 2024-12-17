LASBCA Dismisses Allegations Of Illegal Eviction, Demolition Threats

Share

The General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc Gbolahan Owodunni Oki has refuted allegations of illegal eviction and demolition levied against it by a landlord in the State, saying that the Agency guides itself with relevant laws of the state.

The General Manager noted with concern the recent media report alleging illegal eviction and demolition threats against tenants at 118, Apapa Road, Ebute-Metta (West).

He said the occupants have defied a “park out” order served after the property was found to be structurally defective, staying out while endangering their lives.

He “categorically’ refuted the claims and says he deems it necessary to set the record straight to prevent misinformation and undue public alarm.

Oki, while speaking with the press, said “We operate strictly within the confines of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019”.

“All actions taken, including the issuance of contravention notices, sealing orders, and demolition notices, follow rigorous due process, thorough inspections, and safety assessments”, he stated.

“Last year the owners of the building in question were served Distressed Notices where they were instructed to conduct a Non-Destructive Test (NDT) to ascertain the structural stability of the building which they failed to conduct citing that the building has been leased to a developer”, he added.

Arc. Oki highlighted that LASBCA’s primary mandate is to ensure the safety of lives and Properties by identifying and addressing distressed and structurally defective buildings in the state.

He stressed that “The notice issued to the property owners was as a result of an inspection carried out by a team of LASBCA officials that revealed serious structural deficiencies, posing an imminent danger to occupants and the general public”

He further stated that at no point did LASBCA violate any restraining order issued by a court of law.

“We remain committed to respecting judicial processes and complying with all lawful directives. Any claims suggesting otherwise are misleading and unfounded” he stated.

Oki also reiterated that LASBCA does not and will not collaborate with landlords, developers, or any private individuals for personal gain. The Agency’s activities are driven solely by the need to ensure building safety, structural integrity, and public welfare across Lagos State.

The General Manager reaffirmed to the general public that LASBCA remains transparent and accountable in its operations and urged the public to seek factual information directly from the agency.

