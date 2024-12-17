LASBCA Debunks Allegations Of Illegal Eviction, Demolition Threats

Share

General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Arc Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, has debunked allegations of illegal eviction and Demolition levied against it by a landlord in the State, saying the Agency guides itself with relevant laws of the state.

The General Manager noted with concern the recent media report alleging illegal eviction and demolition threats against tenants at 118, Apapa Road, EbuteMetta (West).

He said the occupants of have defied a “park out”order served after the property was found to be structurally defective, staying out while endangering their lives.

He ‘categorically’ refuted the claims and says he deems it necessary to set the record straight to prevent misinformation and undue public alarm.

Oki, while speaking with journalists, said: “We operates strictly within the confines of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019.

“All actions taken, including the issuance of contravention notices, sealing orders, and demolition notices, follow rigorous due process, thorough inspections, and safety assessments.

“Last year the owners of the building in question were served Distressed Notices where they were instructed to conduct a Non Destructive Test (NDT) to ascertain the structural stability of the building which they failed to conduct citing that the building has been leased to a developer.”

Oki highlighted that, LASBCA’s primary mandate is to ensure the Safety of lives and Properties by identifying and addressing distressed and structurally defective buildings in the state.

He stressed that, “the notice issued to the property owners was as a result of an inspection carried out by team of LASBCA’ officials that revealed serious structural deficiencies, posing an imminent danger to occupants and the general public.”

He further stated that, at no point did LASBCA violate any restraining order issued by a court of law.

