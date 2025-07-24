LASAMBUS, Not Just A Service- It’s A Lifeline –Beneficiaries

When Sulaimon Kabir Olanrewaju began gasping for air around 2 a.m. in his Ikorodu home, he and his family panicked. “There was no car available, and we didn’t know what else to do. Then someone dialed 767,” he recalled, visibly emotional. “In five minutes, the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) was at my door. They stabilised me and rushed me to the hospital. That night, they didn’t just show up—they saved my life.”

Sulaimon is just one of many Lagosians whose lives have been preserved by LASAMBUS—a public emergency response agency that has quietly transformed healthcare delivery in Nigeria’s most populated state. At a recent media engagement held at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the air was thick with emotion as beneficiaries of LASAMBUS came forward to share stories of rescue, recovery, and gratitude.

Each testimony drove home the value of free, fast, and professional pre-hospital emergency care. Alhaji Moshood Akintayo, a painter from Agege, remembered fainting after falling from a bus. “I blacked out and found myself surrounded by LASAMBUS responders,” he said. “They didn’t ask who I was or where I came from.

They treated me with respect and urgency. Out of appreciation, I went back and painted their ambulance point in Agege.” Another emotional account came from Omotayo Oluwakemi Adeyinka, a Director in Lagos’ Education District. She recounted a disturbing moment when a young boy was struck by her car on Agege Bridge. “The private hospital I rushed him to didn’t offer any help. LASAMBUS arrived swiftly, transported the boy, and didn’t leave until he was admitted and stabilised. I offered to pay, but they refused. They told me, ‘It’s free—we’re here to save lives.’

I couldn’t believe it.” Mr. Morufu Muriana Ademola, a spare parts dealer from Ibadan, Oyo State, similarly recalled being rescued after a near-fatal encounter with suspected kidnappers in Lagos. “I was attacked and dumped in a critical state,” he said. “LASAMBUS picked me up and I was unconscious for months. I’m alive today only because they intervened, and I’m not even from Lagos.” These stories—and dozens more—are the real measure of LASAMBUS’s impact. A lifesaving legacy Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, described LASAMBUS as a cornerstone of Lagos’ emergency response architecture.

“From just four Peugeot wagons in 2001, we now operate four bases, deploy 36 ambulances daily, and employ over 190 trained staff,” he said during the event themed “LASAMBUS: Highlighting Impact, Improving and Sustaining Response.” In 2024 alone, LASAMBUS responded to over 8,900 emergency calls. By mid-2025, nearly 3,000 emergencies had already been handled. “Our mortality rate in transit is impressively low—often just one death a year,” Dr. Ogboye noted. “This proves our teams are not just fast, but clinically efficient.”

People gather at scenes but block our way instead of helping

To meet growing needs and overcome recurring challenges like traffic congestion, poor location details, and crowd interference, the state is introducing motorcycle ambulances, a volunteer first responder scheme, and revamped water ambulances for riverine areas. The government is also exploring partnerships with private helicopter providers to support air ambulance services for critical emergencies.

Public support

Dr. Ogboye appealed for greater public cooperation: “Too often, ambulances are delayed not by traffic, but by motorists refusing to give way, or even vandalising vehicles. These ambulances are built to save lives. Empty or not, when you see one— move aside. You could be next.” He explained that 60 per cent of LASAMBUS calls involve trauma from accidents or falls, 25 per cent are medical emergencies like seizures and cardiac arrests, and 15 per cent cover obstetric and public health emergencies.

Mrs. Beatrice Makinde, LASAMBUS Director, also stressed how public misconceptions and poor road behaviour often slow down responses. “We’ve had cases where wrong or vague directions cost us precious minutes. People gather at scenes but block our way instead of helping,” she said. “We’re calling on the press and the public to help amplify our message—time saves lives.”

PPP path to sustainability

While LASAMBUS is fully funded by the Lagos State Government and remains free to users, sustaining and expanding this service requires long-term strategy. Dr. Ogboye revealed that Lagos State is engaging the private sector to enhance logistics, introduce new technologies, and strengthen emergency infrastructure. He highlighted significant state investments in digital communication systems, GPS tracking, and modular deployment points across the city.

“We’ve received solid backing from Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, whose vision is to ensure no Lagosian is denied urgent care due to lack of access or delays,” he said. This strategy aligns with broader state goals to expand healthcare infrastructure, improve efficiency, and partner with capable private operators to scale operations without compromising on quality or access.

Gratitude and the Road Ahead

The media event closed with renewed public appreciation for LASAMBUS. Many beneficiaries, like Mr. Adebayo Akinola—whose uncle was saved after a crash in Oshodi— attested to the professionalism and humanity of the ambulance crews. “They arrived on time, handled him expertly, and didn’t charge us a dime.

This is world-class, and it’s in Lagos,” he said. And as new innovations roll out and partnerships grow, the mission is clear: every life matters, and every second counts. For emergency assistance in Lagos, dial 767 or 112. Dr. Ogboye reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to scale current successes. “We have the tools, the people, and the leadership.

Our duty is to keep improving so that no call for help goes unanswered, and no life is lost due to delay.” As LASAMBUS sirens continue to cut through Lagos traffic, every wail is a reminder that help is on the way—fast, free, and fearless. The agency’s real heroes are not just those behind the wheel, but every citizen who makes way, calls in time, or simply spreads the word. In a state of more than 20 million, where accidents and emergencies are an everyday reality, LASAMBUS is not just a service—it’s a lifeline.